Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce holds a few distinctions that make for unique and very large challenges unheard of by other boroughs and even neighbouring demerged cities, where fierce debates about flower varieties on roadways can elicit immeasurable passions.
It is the city's most populous borough, with far more residents than its neighbors Côte St Luc, Hampstead, Outremont, TMR, Montreal West and Westmount combined.
It has commercial, industrial and residential zones, large numbers of universities, hospitals, a large heavily congested expressway cutting right through the middle of it, and half of Mount-Royal.
So anyone who's lived in the area knows what’s involved in getting around, irrespective of your choice of transportation, be it by bike, car, bus, skateboard, scooter, metro or train.
So what's your priority? What's your secret? Do you want longer crossing lights? Cleaner bus shelters? Are sidewalks in good shape?
It all takes planning, and the borough has started working on its local transportation plan to improve the neighborhood’s mobility experience, and wants people to participate. “You travel for work, shopping, friends, children, a show, a library visit or maybe Saturday classes. Regardless of the reason, every outing matters” reads a borough notice. “But is your method of travel right for you? Could your mobility be improved?” Over the next two years, the plan will provide a snapshot of the current situation and a plan for improvements.
Anyone who lives, plays, works or studies on the territory or travels through it is asked to contribute their thoughts. This summer the borough will collect and analyze responses and in fall begin to develop a snapshot and diagnosis, with a second and third public consultation and
the local transportation plan to be in place by fall 2023.
Take the survey at https://www.makingmtl.ca/pld-cdn-ndg
