Confusion remains about the restrictions on the use of leaf blowers in CDN-NDG. Many people believe gas-powered blowers are acceptable at certain times of the year, when in fact, it is always prohibited to use one that is equipped with a gas-powered two-stroke engine. On borough social media pages residents say the rules aren’t clear enough, and in response the borough issued a notice to clarify.
As reported in The Suburban last June, the city’s most populous borough amended its noise by-law to reduce excessive noise stemming from the use of leaf blowers or vacuums, reduce their harmful impact on the environment and improve neighbourhood quality of life.
“Leaf blowers generate elevated noise levels that adds to noises already present in communities, from schoolyards, waste collection trucks, work sites, traffic,” and so on says the notice, adding that Verdun, Outremont, Ville-Marie, Beaconsfield and Westmount also regulate the use of leaf blowers to improve quality of life in their neighbourhoods.
In CDN-NDG, non-gas-powered blowers and vacuums are permitted from October 1 to May 31 from Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
They are prohibited on Sundays and public holidays.
On Saturday The Suburban asked a landscaping employee using a gas-powered blower at a duplex in Snowdon if he knew the practice was banned. He replied, “not for companies.” When informed that the prohibition applied to the machine, not the person using it, he suggested The Suburban speak to his employer but would not identify him.
According to the borough, leaf blowers can generate noise levels ranging from 80 and 115 decibels. A measure of 80 decibels is equivalent to the noise generated on a street with heavy traffic, while 100 decibels is equivalent to the noise generated by a jackhammer at two metres. In addition to combustion created by gas-powered blowers, the air jets can lead to suspension in the air of fine particles such as fecal matter, pollen and dust that can have a harmful impact on human health.
To register a complaint about leaf blowers, call 311. “The person concerned by the complaint will receive the information necessary to adopt better behavior in the use of the leaf blower.”
