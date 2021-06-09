Montreal’s most populous and multicultural borough denounced the recent wave of anti-Semitism in the city Monday night.
Citing the Quebec and Canadian charters of rights and freedoms, and its own 42-year-old commitment to “take all measures necessary to combat discrimination,” the motion presented by Loyola councillor Christian Arseneault and Darlington’s Lionel Perez wants Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce council to “strongly denounce anti-Semitism, threats and acts of hatred, incitement to the hatred and intimidation directed at Jewish Montrealers during recent weeks and commits to ensure their safety against these practices on its territory.”
“The Jewish community is part of Montreal’s DNA and has been present on its territory for more than 250 years,” reads the motion, adding that “in recent weeks the conflict between Israel and Gaza has brought an increase in incidents against Jewish Montrealers who have been the victims of threats, violence, acts of aggression, harassment and racist insults which will never be tolerable in our society… A foreign conflict cannot be used as a pretext to justify or tolerate anti-Semitism or any other manifestation of hatred.”
The statement, seconded by Marvin Rotrand, notes that Montreal police have already made arrests of people in connection with the threats of violence and incitement to Jew-hatred during the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Most notable is a group of individuals, many of whom brazenly announced their plans in great detail on social media, to great applause, to enter areas of the city with significant Jewish populations, including CDN-NDG, Outremont, Hampstead and Côte Saint-Luc, to identify Jewish homes, harass Jews, tear down Israeli flags and perform various forms of harassment and humiliation on Jewish women.
Last month Quebec’s National Assembly unanimously adopted a motion to denounce all forms of violence against Jewish Quebecers.
Perez had choice words for those who like to dismiss these events “as only a one-off, don’t make such a big deal out of it. Those are the naysayers” he said, “the appeasers,” adding that people need “to shout from the highest rooftops” to take these acts seriously and denounce them.
For his part, Arseneault was clear: “If the tables were turned and it was peaceful pro-Palestinian protestors — or worse yet, citizens of Middle Eastern background who had nothing to do with the protests — being threatened and attacked, this motion would be denouncing Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment. But as so often happens, the hate has been directed to one group only: Jewish Montrealers. It’s unacceptable and we should say so clearly.”
Perez gave a stirring account of an acquaintance who was attacked while reading on his patio, identified by his kippah, the assailants shouting “death to Jews” as well as many Montrealers removing the mezuzah scrolls from their doorposts because the people plotting to invade Jewish neighborhoods spoke openly on social media about using them to identify Jewish homes.
Rotrand also pulled no punches saying the peaceful family pro-Israel rally downtown on May 16 was met “with shouts of ‘kill the Jews’ and attacks on police by people wielding weapons that could harm and kill. Then people came to Jewish neighborhoods to harass the Jews” he said. “The Jewish community has the right to demonstrate in favor of its causes” he said, and to do so in security. He said the motion adopted unanimously sends a strong message, and he hopes that the Montreal City Council will do the same when it meets next week.
Perez and Arseneault also presented an emergency motion to condemn the deadly attack on Monday in London, Ontario targeting a Muslim family and affirming solidarity with the Muslim community. “We must condemn and denounce hate whenever it occurs” says Perez. “Indifference is the ally of evil.”The motion denounced the attacks that killed 4 Muslim Canadians and injured another, and offered its condolences to the family of the victims while affirming its solidarity with the Muslim communities of London and Montreal.
