Michael Shafter says promises are not enough.
The regular at question period told Côte des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grâce borough council last month “I apologize if it appears I'm frustrated by not receiving appropriate responses... Unfortunately, the winds of linguistic change are blowing into our city from the National Assembly” with a CAQ government that wants to “maximize the use of French by reducing the use of English irrespective of our diverse backgrounds.”
“Promises from our council ‘not to worry we will provide bilingual services’ is not enough” says Shafter. “It must provide bilingual services in law for a more equitable and just society. Please do so as soon as possible, in whatever way possible, because our diverse population truly has no bilingual status with which to protect itself. Many residents who can converse bilingually have trouble comprehending French fully when written” said Shafter, adding that translations “are slow in coming.”
“Cities are creatures of the province” said Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, “and that means it is not possible for us to vote a bylaw here in this council that is against the law of Quebec. We cannot do that at the city of Montreal either.” Bill 96 is already the law she said, “so the thing that we can do and what we are doing right now is to see how that law is going to be implemented here in Montreal, and how we could make sure that we keep giving the essential services to everyone: French, English, Mandarin, Lingala, whatever languages people need some essential services… Because we are the most diverse, we make sure that people are able to receive those services so asking me to go against the law, the only answer I could tell you is that I can't.”
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz suggested there may still be opportunities within the first year of the bill’s implementation on how it will be applied to municipalities, and asked if Shafter meant “were there any active steps in representation for CDN-NDG through the city of Montreal in regards to that.” Bilingual services currently are not guaranteed in CDN-NDG with Pierrefonds-Roxboro as the only official bilingual borough on the island of Montreal he added. “Bill 96 will not change that,” said Moroz, “but what it will change is what the borough itself legally can do, and over the course of the year following the voting of Bill 96 those definitions get reworked.”
Shafter clarified that “We're not asking for bilingual status, we’re asking for bilingual services that are guaranteed in law.”
Katahwa said the person responsible for language at the executive committee (EC chair Dominique Ollivier) “sat with the mayors of the different cities in the agglomeration that people speak English and we are looking together what we could do for the application of that law and how we could make sure that we ensure the essential services to our people.”
Moroz said he shares the concern “that the current administration may not do everything it can to ensure the protection of bilingual services when it comes to safety issues and health issues in our borough.”
