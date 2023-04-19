You may have read about them in The Suburban, heard about them, argued about them or wondered about them, but if you want to know more about new bike path projects in CDN-NDG this year, the borough is inviting you to an information meeting tonight, Wednesday April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Accès Montréal office, 5160 Boulevard Décarie.
The borough’s cycling network is being enhanced by making 9 km of existing lanes safer and adding some 3 km of protected two-way lanes. Cyclists will see the benefits in June or even earlier. The addition of two lanes on Bourret and Walkley will bring the total number of kilometres of bike paths and lanes in CDN-NDG to nearly 40 km. These safer cycling routes are part of the city’s 2019 Cycling Plan.
Work to increase safety of lanes in identified sections will begin in early May and be completed by the end of June at the latest. This work essentially consists of adding road markings, signage and bollards. Parking restrictions will be established 24 hours before road painting is done. This work may be postponed due to weather conditions.
In addition to making cycling safer, the borough says improvements will meet requests of increasing numbers of cyclists, improve sharing of public space, encourage active transportation, improve connectivity of bike routes from west to east and from south to north, providing access to parks and higher education and health institutions, as well as daycare centres and area schools.
The path on Fielding runs 950 metres from West Broadway to Walkley. The one-way bike lane will be protected by on-street parking, a configuration also to be applied to Edouard-Montpetit from Trans Island to Côte-des-Neiges; Barclay from Westbury to Wilderton; Plamondon from Westbury to Côte-des-Neiges; Lacombe from Trans Island to McKenna; and Goyer from Hudson to Wilderton.
Bourret Avenue will have a new 1.5 km protected two-way bike lane from Clanranald to Légaré. Another new protected two-way route is coming to Walkley from Côte-Saint-Luc Road to Terrebonne, which will be 1,150 metres long.
Parking surveys carried out last fall and in February show that the parking occupancy rate on the street averages around 75%, says the borough. This will be maintained despite the removal of certain parking spaces (27 on the western portion of Bourret.) Overall, less than 10% of all parking spaces will be removed, says CDN-NDG, including spaces located in the 5 metre clearances already prohibited by the Highway Safety Code.
