CDN-NDG audits for anti-corruption process

Montreal’s largest borough is launching a process to implement the ISO 37001 international anti-bribery management system.
Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery mandated Gestion Jean Bourdeau to audit borough processes, a six-week $5,000 diagnostic and road map to get to speed on implementing the system, which at its core deals with bribery, but can be appended to address fraud, bid-rigging, collusion and more.
“I’ve been wanting to do this since I was elected,” Montgomery told The Suburban. “The mayor of any borough has a responsibility to spend taxpayers’ money wisely and responsibly and ensure we are as transparent and correct as possible.”
Leading the audit that highlights administrative weaknesses that need repair to move forward towards solid systems and an anti-corruption culture is Serge Barbeau, a 31-year veteran and former director-general of the Sûreté du Québec.
“The ISO 37001 is not a fix-all,” Team CDN-NDG’s Neal Mukherjee told The Suburban, “but it’s a good first step.”
An accountant and certified fraud examiner who spent nine years as an investigator for Québec’s Autorité des marchés financiers, as well as auditor for the RCMP and Canada Revenue Agency, Mukherjee says shoring up internal controls, individual task awareness and robust whistleblower protections go far, and anticipates systemic pushback: “During evaluation we’ll see where weaknesses are and might find some skeletons. A whistleblower component is important because there may be many people with something to say and unfortunately, as I have often seen, there are elements preventing employees from speaking out, including measures within professional orders demanding loyalty to employers.”
Not a novel idea, a program began with great hype in Sud-Ouest borough in 2017, which was abandoned on advice from the city’s comptroller-general. Hydro-Quebec, and a number of Quebec municipalities have since launched projects of some degree towards an anti-corruption norm. Ensemble Montréal leader and Darlington councillor Lionel Perez proposed it to city council in 2018 to no avail.
Montgomery then toed the Projet Montréal line, but now an independent, “I have the freedom to do what I feel is right, and if I was Valerie Plante I would do it for the entire city. As residents of Montreal, we’re constantly wondering if our tax dollars are spent properly and I’d like to know.”
Mukherjee and Alex Montagano founded Team CDN-NDG, Montreal’s only political party solely dedicated to the 170,000 borough residents, on a platform of fiscal equity – a fair share for CDN-NDG. They say a legacy of corruption and what they call pitiful budgets and capital works funds owing to years of getting the back of the hand from the centre city needs addressing. In fact, the pair have been hammering the borough and city administrations over it since 2017.
Montgomery’s chief of staff Annalisa Harris told The Suburban the pair were instrumental in keeping the issue alive, “and we thank them for their advocacy.” Montgomery says it’s time. “We’re talking about a budget of $64 million and it’s not an expensive undertaking. It’s a no-brainer.”
While Montgomery ordered the diagnostic, full ISO 37001 implementation would likely need approval from what is seen as a very divided council. “Yes,” she says, “but in my view, any responsible councillor would agree.”
As for the pushback Mukherjee predicted, Montgomery concurs, “but if there’s nothing to hide, then nobody should be worried.”
