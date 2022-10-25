Two borough arenas are sporting new murals. The borough has financed two projects as part of efforts for community mobilization and vandalism prevention. "Connexions" by Zek One and Jimmy Baptiste adorns the south and east façade of Bill Durnan Arena in CDN and was created in partnership with BCA in Côte-des-Neiges.
"Ensemble" by Dodo Ose was created in partnership with Papa et moi in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and embellishes the north façade of Doug-Harvey Arena in NDG. The borough authorized a financial contribution of $20,000 ($10,000 per project), including all applicable taxes, to Prévention Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce for the two murals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.