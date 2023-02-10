The west end of Côte Saint-Luc Road, already rife with apartment buildings, is going to get a little denser, and a little more vertical.
The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is set to move forward on approving a density change to allow redevelopment of the property at 7330 Côte Saint-Luc Road and Robert Burns.
The borough’s Planning Advisory Committee greenlighted the request in December, so that a building can rest on approximately 20% of the property, down from the current 35%, and increase maximum height from three to 18 stories.
The site, owned by Cons Properties, is currently occupied by a mixed-use vacant building, as well as a one-story vacant commercial building, a considerable part of the lot blocked from construction due to a Hydro-Québec easement occupying some 62% of the land. The easement has a 120 kV high voltage line and above-ground parking, and Hydro plans to modernize the grid by 2030 include converting the line to 315 kV voltage, moving it closer to the railway and increasing pylon height to some 65 metres.
Many area residents have wondered about the plans for the rundown property, which has been the source of many complaints about garbage and rodents, the growing rat population originating on the lot and often seen scurrying across the pedestrian walkway onto the Côte Saint-Luc side to feast on the multiple open curbside garbage bins on Earle Road, and in the parking lot of the Adalbert high rise.
Just before Christmas, Rubic Architecture, one of the firms tasked with the design, posted the plan and design on its social media, noting the “project on which we have been working for nearly two years” and that “Construction should begin in 2023!” The plan calls for some 135 apartment units in various sizes, a publicly accessible square at the front and a private garden area at the back. The lot will also be part the multipurpose green corridor running along the Hydro route from Parc Saraguay to Parc Angrignon planned by the city of Montreal.
The borough administration favours the density change to increase rental housing stock and says there will be a financial contribution for social housing, construction of 10% family housing and 20% affordable housing.
Montreal’s advisory body for planning, architecture, urban design and landscape architecture however, is “very concerned about the quality of life of potential residents,” considering the environmental impact by the influx of people as well as Hydro towers at the same height as the building. “Proximity of high-voltage power lines often raises concerns on the part of citizens,” writes the Comité Jacques-Viger, which says “it is fundamental to be transparent and to inform individuals interested in living in this building on what will happen to their immediate environment.” The committee recommends more study of the impact of power lines, acoustically as well as electromagnetically, to offer as much information as possible to citizens.
A public consultation will be held over the next month. Save for the properties behind it and across the rail line, and some blocks to the east past the underpass on Côte Saint-Luc Road, the near-entirety of adjacent neighborhoods are in Côte Saint-Luc, which will receive a copy of the draft bylaw and be invited to the public consultation. Area residents are already familiar with the high levels of traffic in that area and difficulty leaving the area during rush hour, before the potential arrival of hundreds of more vehicles.
The bylaw must be adopted by the center city and is expected to come into force by July.
