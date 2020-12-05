The anti-corruption management audit ordered by Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery is complete.
Meant to articulate what the borough needs to meet the ISO 37001 international anti-bribery management standards, the 55-page report by Gestion Jean Bourdeau acknowledges changes have been implemented to clean up the city’s contracting and acquisitions processes since the Charbonneau Commission, but there are lapses, and measures only partially present or missing.
For example, there is no dedicated person or anti-corruption training in place, only internal audits by the city centre, nor is there an actual clear anti-corruption policy per se she told The Suburban. “That sort of piqued my interest in the audit.” There are conflict of interest, ethics and other measures, but no single articulated anti-corruption policy, or specific management review, other than normal yearly reviews and in the event that a specific complaint is made.
“At the end of the day I am responsible for $70 millions of taxpayers’ money,” says Montgomery, “and part of that responsibility is making sure that it's spent properly and responsibly.”
The diagnostic maps out the path to meeting the standard, which mostly deals with bribery, but can be appended to address bid-rigging, collusion and more. The process could take 18-24 months if the borough was exclusively in charge of its affairs, but a more accurate calendar is not possible given that the centre city figures heavily, and the current, less-than-optimal work environment between Montgomery and the borough’s administration.
Montreal Opposition leader and Darlington councillor Lionel Perez first proposed it to city council in 2018 to no avail, and then part of Projet Montréal, Montgomery opposed the idea, but as an independent now wants to press forward. City council also blocked consideration by the Inspector-General’s committee and steered it towards finance and administration, which leaned heavily on the city Comptroller-General's office in their work. That raised eyebrows by some observers who viewed asking those in charge to determine if they are doing a sufficient job as problematic.
“This is why I asked for the audit. I wanted someone from the outside to come in and do this analysis” she says, insisting that city employees “were very cooperative. They did a very thorough job, our auditors told us that our bureaucrats gave them their full cooperation, provided all the documents they asked for and followed up.”
The finance committee report released last summer was unimpressed with ISO 37001, deemed more about corruption than fraud and collusion, and signaled high costs to maintain certification due to requirements like “strong political engagement, leadership and administration at every level,” concluding that the Controller-General Inspector-General and Auditor-General offices could sufficiently address the concerns.
To meet the standards the borough requires a dedicated employee at half-duty – less moving forward – and up to $20,000 for external consultants during the process, along with re-certification every three years. Recommendations also include measures for supplier compliance where the borough is concerned. “For example, we see construction materials of lower quality than what's in the contract, so in that case if a company employee wants to denounce that, there is a mechanism for them to do so.”
Despite CDN-NDG’s recent legacy involving influence peddling, UPAC investigations, bribery allegations and other scandals, Montgomery doesn't believe that corruption is present today, “but there is longstanding distrust by the public. Let's get a mechanism in there that will instill some confidence. It would entail some expense, but I think it's money well spent and worth helping gain the public trust.”
The report, to be tabled Monday night, will soon be accompanied by a more detailed look at the finance committee conclusions. Whatever happens with them, recommendations are now on record says Montgomery. “Whoever is in power next year, and I hope it will be me, this can't be dismissed. And I will continue this exercise. I think we can set an example here.”
“We can be the first borough to do this.”
