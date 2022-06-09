CDN-NDG allocates $11 million surplus

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is spending $11,025,000 on various projects using its 2021 management surplus of $9,816,200 and another $1.9 million that was unallocated.
The spending covers a wide array of projects and initiatives including: $1.5 million towards balancing the 2023 budget; and $1.1 million for traffic calming measures.
The borough is renewing a number of temporary positions for resumption of activities this year, at a cost of $210,000 and adding new posts in different departments for a total of $1.75 million.
Securing borough bike paths will get $500,000, and the borough’s participatory budget will also receive $500,000.
The new Benny Skate Park and the Mackenzie-King Park chalet get $1.5 million and $1.6 million respectively, while the pool at Centre sportif Côte-des-Neiges (completion planned for 2024) gets $800,000, and urgent renovations of the Centre sportif Notre-Dame-des-Neiges exterior receives $415,000.
Work on the Maison de la culture Côte-des-Neiges is allocated $400,000, greening measures in the borough receive $450,000, and the borough’s cricket field and Projet boulot/vélo both get $50,000. The borough is allocating $150,000 to poverty fighting measures, and $50,000 is going towards “inclusion measures” for borough council and consultations.
