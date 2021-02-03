CDN-NDG adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

The Côte des Neiges-NDG borough — Montreal’s largest — adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism last week, a year after the City of Montreal and Mayor Valérie Plante declined to do so.
Côte St. Luc, Westmount and Hampstead adopted the same motion last year.
The motion was presented by Opposition leader Lionel Perez, who attempted to do so at Montreal council last year. According to media reports, last week’s CDN-NDG motion was approved unanimously by all present councillors, but Councillor Magda Popeanu left the room to abstain.
The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
Examples in the IHRA include “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor” and “applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”
Jewish community organizations welcomed the passage of the resolution.
Centre for Israel and Jewish Affair Vice-President, Quebec Eta Yudin stated: “The Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough’s adoption of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is a major step in local efforts to curb anti-Semitism. This is especially true in light of the attack targeting Congregation Shaar Hashomayim and the proliferation of online anti-Semitism following recent events in Outremont. The Jewish community applauds Official Opposition Leader Lionel Perez, Mayor Sue Montgomery and their colleagues for taking concrete steps to address the rise of anti-Semitism in our city.”
B’nai Brith Canada also welcomed the resolution.
“We commend the borough of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce for this important step towards the goal of eliminating anti-Semitism in this country,” stated Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “We can’t address the problem without correctly identifying it, and the IHRA Definition is the best tool available for doing just that when it comes to anti-Semitism.
“Anti-Semitism has been rising in Canada for several years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this problem — including in Quebec and Montreal. We call on the City of Montreal to follow in the borough’s footsteps and do what is right.”
