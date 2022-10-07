Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce adopted a $76,273,400 budget Thursday night, council voting 3-2 in favour of the 2023 budget representing a hike of 5.3% over last year ($3.8 million). Council also adopted a Ten-Year Capital Works Program (DPI) of $68.3 million, with Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz and Darlington’s Stephanie Valenzuela opposing.
Some highlights of the budget are the new Benny skate park; renovation of the Coffee Park chalet; completion of Van Horne Park’s cricket field; more financial support for community organizations; a fleet of electric bikes for employees and additional staff to plant and maintain vegetation.
Wages make up the lion's share of the budget at $49.7 million, and the biggest increase at $3.58 million over last year. Sports, recreation and social development get the largest envelope of $13.98 million followed by roads, street marking and lighting at $11.3 million. General administration costs $8.828,000, one of the most modest hikes from last year, at 1.4%.
The borough continues to struggle with inflationary pressures on spending and central city transfers ($58.3 million) that don't fill the gap. While property values have gone up across the island but transfers from central city don’t reflect it, local property tax hikes are estimated to surpass 11%, and the borough has to delay adopting its tax measure because of a technical issue, moving its adoption deadline to December.
Moroz says he and Valenzuela are denouncing the fact that Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa “is announcing a tax freeze while the increase in property values will result in a 12% increase in local taxes. That's an average of $50 for a single-family home. It is unrealistic for the local government to anticipate, for example, twice as much revenue ($1.4M) from building permits for 2023 as compared to 2022 ($600,000) when we are in an economic downturn."
While a much smaller line on the revenue side, those construction and modification permit revenues are estimated to rise 133%, something council regular and Team CDN-NDG mayoralty candidate Alex Montagano scoffed at. “As a contractor I can tell you we are expecting a major slowdown,” he said. “People are not buying or doing projects like they used to. They are starting to travel again. Where do these numbers come from? By raising fees?” With higher interest rates, material costs still relatively high, labour costs “through the roof” and labour shortages, he questions whether permit fees for major renovations is what the numbers are based on. “Getting more money because of exploding costs out of local homeowners? This is picking from the pockets of CDN-NDG families.”
Moroz says he and Valenzuela voted against because Katahwa “failed to keep her promise to restore equity in central transfers to the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Nôtre-Dame-de-Grâce,” adding that the borough is the most populous with some 170,545 residents but “the indexation of the central city transfers is only 2%, the same as all the other boroughs.”
Last year then-Mayor Sue Montgomery agreed with Montagano’s long-held assertion that the borough is continuously shortchanged, him pegging transfers at $319 per capita, well below the city average of $403 when local taxes and surplus revenues are removed. This despite myriad challenges including aging infrastructure, lack of recreational infrastructure, loss of tax revenue to the central city due to the high number of institutional properties within its territory and more.
In response to the criticisms about underfunding, Katahwa said her learning curve on the budget has been quite steep since taking office last year. “It’s really complex,” she said, but insisted there's a new perspective downtown with Montreal executive committee president Dominique Ollivier launching a summit on financing in 2023. “We have talked about CDN-NDG multiple times,” she said. “She understands and we have to rethink the way we think about financing and territorial inequity.”
The extended October council session Thursday night was interrupted by a commotion involving audience members heckling and arguing with the mayor and councillors left the room for 10 minutes while staff dealt with the persons involved.
