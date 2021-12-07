CDN-NDG adopts $72.4 million budget

Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce passed its budget and capital investment plan last night, the Projet Montreal-dominated council comfortably passing the $72,432,100 operating budget and $68.3 million ten-year investment budget. The two Ensemble Montréal councillors voted against.
Mayor Gracia Kasoki Kathawa said the balanced budget is a 2.8% increase over last year and means the administration can progressively improve quality of life for residents with important investments for sports facilities, parks and more.
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz, who along with Darlington councillor Stephanie Valenzuela signaled his intention to vote against the budget earlier Monday, remarked on the lack of consultation with the public. “I just checked and I think we have 12 people watching us online,” he said, “and half are likely political people following both sides on this, so we are really operating in darkness.” The councillor says he's concerned about indexation of centre city transfers at only 1% “and that the city really had an opportunity to extend this until February and didn't take that opportunity.” Moroz says as an elected official he feels he is “missing tools” and that ordinary citizens must be certainly lacking in ability to contribute to the process. “This budget is lacking in serious investment in CDN-NDG, we all know it and we can spin it around anyway we want” he said, adding the budget consultative process spoken about will only be in place next year.
In one of the few questions presented at the budget council meeting, resident Alex Montagano repeated his concerns about consistent underfunding. CDN councillor Magda Popeanu said there have been a lot of changes with borough financing reform and that the city has invested significantly in local sports facilities, libraries and parks, and will continue to do so. “So we agree that the number of community facilities is not up to par but I assure you that joint efforts by the borough and the city and other levels of government will be undertaken to address the situation.” The city must work within the limits of its resources and the ability of Montrealers to pay, she said, adding, “we intend to turn every stone to find waste and improve services while respecting budget constraints.”
