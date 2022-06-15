Synchronizing traffic lights on Cavendish Blvd. from Mackle Road to Merton Road is not a possibility, the City of Côte St. Luc posted on the CSL Ideas Facebook page.
The city was responding to Jonathan Wise, who pointed out June 8 that gas is over $2 a litre, and asked “is it finally possible to make synchronization of traffic lights a priority? This has been on ongoing issue for years with no resolution and the situation is worse.
“The best way to prevent drivers from racing to catch a light is to synchronize them,” Wise added. “Today at 7:45 a.m. heading towards Décarie from Mackle and Cavendish. Stopped at light at the Avenue, as soon as light on the Avenue turns green the light on Kildare turns red. Then heading towards Décarie on Fleet. Perfectly off synchronization, stopped at three lights — Randall, Netherwood, and Queen Mary.”
The city replied that “it is not possible to program a constant green light for vehicles travelling from Mackle Rd. to Merton Rd. because (1) the city allows pedestrians to press the crosswalk buttons and (2) there is a large volume of traffic from some of the side streets.
“While synchronization is not possible, CSL has made traffic flow more efficiently by installing camera-based traffic detectors at some of the left turn locations along Cavendish Blvd. The cameras can see how many cars are waiting to turn left. The system also knows if no cars are waiting to turn left, in which case the left-turn signal will not activate. This reduces wait time for other vehicles or pedestrians.”
Wise replied that “I find hard to understand that [today] you can not make it better. The lights are perfectly off sync. Makes absolutely no sense. You also failed to answer the part about Fleet. When the lights were implemented, they were synced. Now when you turn east on Fleet you almost always stop at Randall and then Netherwood and then Queen Mary. How inefficient is that?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.