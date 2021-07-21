Ahead of an expected major announcement regarding the long-awaited Cavendish Blvd. link from the Mayors of Côte St. Luc, Côte des Neiges-NDG, Town of Mount Royal and St. Laurent gets closer, CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein provided an update on the issue at the latest council meeting.
The Mayor said meetings have been held on a regular basis regarding the link, going back to the Coderre administration.
"There has been progress," he said. "The proposal has a design going to the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) and it has to reflect the various needs of all of the different sectors."
Brownstein said each of the area Mayors have different needs.
"Some like bicycles, some need trucks to go to their development, others want cars to get in and out, and all of the needs of the four Mayors in the four communities that are involved need to be addressed, and they are being accommodated."
These will include bike paths, pedestrian walkways, cars and trucks "in certain sectors.
"This will be announced shortly, but it is moving forward. I have seen the designs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.