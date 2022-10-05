The configuration of the long-awaited Cavendish extension between Côte St. Luc and St. Laurent regarding possible lanes for designated vehicles has not yet been finalized, executive committee member Sophie Mauzerolle told the Sept. 19 Montreal council meeting.
Mauzerolle, who handles transport and mobility on the Montreal executive committee, was responding to Côte St. Luc resident Norman Sabin.
Sabin, whose question was read, said that the extension will “lessen traffic congestion on Fleet Road, Van Horne, Décarie [and other streets]. It will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, shrink travel times and boost commerce.
“What concerns many is the form the extension will take,” Sabin’s question said. “The reporting has been three lanes in each direction, one for buses, one for cyclists and one for cars — gasoline and electric — and all six lanes in a trench below ground. A trench is a bad idea because it is prone to flooding and snow accumulation and poses security concerns. As for the lane configurations, do you think it makes sense to have only one lane for cars in each direction? One through lane will become a bottleneck and an accident will block traffic completely. Given ample space and the train yard, would there be a reason not to have two or three lanes for cars?”
Sabin also asked if there is a timeline for completion of the project.
Mauzerolle replied that the Cavendish configuration is not yet final.
“As you might know, there are discussions with the boroughs and cities concerned by the project, and I hope that we will find a scenario that satisfies all the partners. What I can tell you is we want this project to be as exemplary as possible, in a higher standard of sustainable development.... I hope we will find some consensus regarding the configuration.”
As reported by The Suburban during a CSL election forum on Cavendish last year, it was revealed that CSL, St. Laurent and Town of Mount Royal have proposed two lanes of vehicle traffic going north and south as opposed to Montreal’s proposed one lane for cars going each way. The suburbs’ and Montreal’s plans for the link area also include rapid transit lanes, sidewalks for pedestrians, bicycle paths and greenspaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.