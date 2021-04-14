Cavallaro wants debate with Housefather in Mount Royal

Mount Royal Conservative candidate Frank Cavallaro made it known during a public launch Zoom meeting Thursday that he would like to debate Liberal incumbent Anthony Housefather in the lead-up to a potential federal election this year.
The former broadcaster was asked several times during the meeting what his strategy would be to defeat the well-known Housefather and elect a Conservative in a Liberal stronghold. The candidate says he feels Housefather is “beatable” and slammed the Trudeau government’s record regarding vaccine distribution, as well as their scandals.
“I’m going to try a debate, I wouldn’t mind debating him,” Cavallaro said. “I’m a communicator. I want to get into the community... I want to listen to people and see what they need, and ask them if that message was brought to Ottawa, and I will take that message to Ottawa — myself and my team. I’ll do my best to get what you want — I’m there to serve you and do the best I can for my riding.”
Cavallaro, speaking in Montreal while in a two-week quarantine after his return from Florida (he has tested negative for COVID), was also asked about concerns that his leader Erin O’Toole wants to apply Quebec’s Bill 101 language law to federal institutions, and that he could be “playing up to Quebec nationalists.”
The candidate said the question is a delicate one.
“Mr. O’Toole has been a leader for a few months... it’s a negotiation, he’s negotiating with the province,” Cavallaro added. “My belief is Canada should be bilingual. If you speak English in Quebec and you go to a government office or a hospital in a stressful situation...my mom broke her forearm a couple of years ago and I dropped her off at the hospital. I parked my car and I thought she was going to be served — she speaks Italian and English — and she wasn’t served because the people working there couldn’t speak a word of English.
“That’s a no-no. You have to protect the French language, but you also have to respect English rights. It’s the same thing in Saskatchewan. If you only speak French and not much English, someone in there, in a hospital or government office, especially in a stressful situation, has to be able to speak some kind of French.
“Let’s make Canada bilingual — let’s get rid of this problem once and for all. The Liberal government has done nothing at all to make our country bilingual.” joel@thesuburban.com
