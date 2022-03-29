Cash to promote French eloquence in universities

The Quebec government is granting $450,000 over 3 years to the Université de Montréal to carry out the deployment of an “eloquence contest.”
Justice Minister and Minister responsible for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette made the announcement during the final of the 2022 edition of the eloquence competition which brought together students from five participating universities. The project aims to strengthen and pursue the increased deployment of the Délie ta langue! contest organized by the Bureau de valorization de la langue française et de la Francophonie of the Université de Montréal.
Taking the form of a professional-style oral presentation, the competition highlights French expressions chosen, analyzed and explained by finalists, who must also make a connection between the chosen expression and a social issue. Its objective is to promote and enhance the French language among undergraduate university students.
The cash was announced just days after the Quebec government confirmed that it has officially cancelled the long-planned, much needed and previously approved Dawson college expansion project due to its preference to prioritize investments in the francophone CÉGEP network.
“This event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the importance, beauty and creativity of our French language” said Jolin-Barrette, adding “The deployment of the eloquence contest will promote the French language to young university students across Quebec.” The cash comes from the investments of nearly $104 million over 5 years announced by Quebec City in March 2021 to defend and strengthen the status of French as the official language and common language of Quebec.
