Cash support for food processors

Nine area food processors are getting a boost in federal funds to help purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and reorganize their operations to help ensure physical distancing of employees.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau joined Montpak and other Laval and Montreal area food processors, to highlight almost $2 million in investments under the Emergency Processing Fund.
Altogether, the nine processors employ approximately 14,500 workers, and the cash includes $686,779 for Montpak International Inc. and $346,340 for Saputo Dairy Products Canada, to support investments in employee health, safety and security measures as a result of Covid-19.
The other local food processors approved for up to $899,273 include Les Aliments Fontaine Sante Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, Goodfood Market Corp. Bassé & Frères Alimentation Orientale, Lantic Inc., Prana Biovegan Inc, and Distillerie Blue Pearl Inc.
The $77.5 million Emergency Processing Fund is helping food processors implement measures to protect the health and safety of workers and their families in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and support facility upgrades and help strengthen Canada's food supply. More than 2,400 food processing businesses in Quebec represent a wide range of sectors and export over $8 billion in food products annually.
“The health and safety of our employees is a top priority for us and we are extremely grateful to have been able to benefit from this funding,” said Montpak International CEO Alexandre Fontaine.
“These funds allowed us to incorporate technology to protect our employees and modify our infrastructure to ensure physical distancing.”
This announcement builds on previous measures including travel exemptions for all migrant workers, funding for the Mandatory Isolation Support Program for Temporary Foreign Workers and Emergency On-Farm Support Fund to protect farm workers in Quebec.
