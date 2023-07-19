Cash for 54 Quebec housing projects

The federal and provincial governments have announced the planned construction of 1581 social and affordable homes, spanning 54 projects throughout Quebec, including $28.3 million for Montreal. The initiative is made possible thanks to more than $308 million provided by Ottawa through the third Canada-Quebec agreement on the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) as well as contributions from Quebec City.
The funds will go towards homes intended for vulnerable populations with special housing needs including women and children fleeing violence, homeless people or those at risk of becoming homeless, seniors, veterans, recent immigrants, refugees, people with disabilities, black Canadians and Indigenous peoples. In addition to Montreal’s portion, a minimum of $57.4 million will be allocated to Quebec City ($8.1 million); Laval ($7.8 million); Longueuil ($7.3 million) and Gatineau ($5.9 million).
The Quebec government has committed to funding rent subsidies for select projects, allowing eligible tenants to pay only 25% of their income for housing.
Other investments under the agreement on the RHI will be made to municipalities, Indigenous organizations, as well as non-profit organizations, to create social and affordable housing projects throughout Quebec. Details of funded projects will be announced shortly. The announcement is in addition to the more than $500 million in previous agreements in 2020 and 2021.
Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau noted the centrality of Ottawa’s role: "Our efforts are enhanced tenfold by the financial support of the federal government. As a result, we will be able to provide lasting, sustainable solutions to housing issues.” As she says Quebec did with the first two RHI agreements, her government “will work to facilitate the deployment of this third phase, so that Quebec households can benefit from new housing as quickly as possible."
