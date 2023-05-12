Carifiesta cancelled after funding denied by the city

It has been a frustrating and disappointing time for the Caribbean Cultural Festivities Association (CCFA), organizers of Carifiesta, Montreal’s annual Caribbean carnival. The Grand Parade that was scheduled for this coming July 8th has been cancelled. On May 3rd organizers received a letter from the City of Montreal telling them their festival was not to be this year, that they would not be given the funding needed to get it off the ground.
The letter, which was posted to the Carifiesta Montreal Facebook page, was signed by Kevin Donnelly, Directeur, Direction Cinéma – Festivals – Événements. In it, Mr. Donnelly explains that the grants program to which the CCFA had applied had changed the way they had been doing things, “to better represent the Montreal festival ecosystem and establish more transparent procedures for awarding grants.”
“Unfortunately,” the letter continues, “your project was not selected by the committee.” CCFA President Everest Blaize, who met with a team from the city on May 10th, said they were told at the meeting that nothing could be done, that their event “cannot occupy a public domain.”
Blaize, who met with Donnelly, along with others from his department, says they were told that there was not enough information in their application as to event details – planned activities, security, number of vehicles, the placement of a stage, etc. When asked by The Suburban if he had tried to reach out to Mayor Valerie Plante, Mr. Blaize said “I don’t have access to the mayor.”
He was also told, at the meeting, that the CCFA did not show themselves to be under proper governance, meaning the names entered in the application did not match all the names of those on the CCFA board. Blaize said that had never been an issue in the past.
What seemed to rankle even more, Blaise told The Suburban, is that the city made him look like a liar, saying in the media that they had tried to reach the CCFA on numerous occasions. However, according to Blaise, they conceded, in the meeting, that they had in fact not tried to reach him except just once to ask if the organization needed assistance.
The Carifiesta was founded in 1974, and had been known as the Jump Up. The name was changed after the CCFA took over organization. Internal conflict had led to parade cancellations in the past.
A letter penned by Montreal actor, writer, director Christine Rodriguez is circulating on social media, addressed to Mayor Valerie Plante. Rodriquez is asking people to copy and past the letters, tagging the mayor, to their own social media pages. The letter reads “I ask that the City of Montreal financially support Carifiesta. This is an event of great importance to the Black community. It has cultural and historical significance that goes back to the days of our enslavement and ensuing emancipation. I hope you realize what message you are sending to us by saying no to Carifiesta.”
It's such a shame to lose these cultural events. With the mayor declaring Montreal as the Francaphone metropolis of the Americas, and the CAQ's bill 21 & 96, I would not be surprised if we see more cultural events suddenly not get approved. We are going back to the 20'-30's where we are going to be forced to finance everything ourselves. I'd be interested to know how much it cost and see if we can fundraise.
