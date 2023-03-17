Car torched in Hampstead

The SPVM's arson squad is investigating after a car in a driveway on Harland Place near Harland Street, in the northern part of Hampstead, was set on fire and totally destroyed.
Police were alerted at 3:50 a.m. Friday. The fire was brought under control and nothing else in the area was affected. The SPVM said a device used to start fires was discovered at the scene. The vehicle was removed for analysis.
The Suburban visited the scene, where the owner of the 2019 Mazda 3, who did not want to give his name, was cleaning the driveway.
"I just woke up to my car on fire," he said. "I later saw a video of two kids, one lit my car on fire and it looked like he got pretty badly hurt... he lit the gas, and it blew up on him. When I woke up, there were fire trucks already here, police here."
The owner added that he believes the perpetrators were teenagers, judging by their demeanour.
"They ran away, dragging their feet. I don't think an adult would stand in gasoline and light it on themselves. I have no idea why this happened. I just woke up to this — it is what it is."
The owner also said he has insurance, "thank God."
SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque told The Suburban that any video of the incident would currently be in the process of being analyzed by the arson squad.
There have been several car fires in recent months and over the years, including in St. Laurent, Lachine, Dollard des Ormeaux and other locales.
