Car plows into NDG restaurant in three-vehicle accident, no one injured

A car plowed into the Monkland Grill at Somerled and Bessborough in NDG at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after hitting two other cars, and miraculously, no one was injured. There were rumours from people at the scene that one person had died, because firemen appeared to be administering CPR, but that turned out not to be the case.
SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin told The Suburban that a white Hyundai travelling on Somerled was going through the intersection at Bessborough, which has no stop sign, when it hit a blue Mazda heading south on Bessborough, which does have a stop sign at that intersection. The impact sent the Hyundai towards the sidewalk, where it hit a parked Nissan and then hit the corner of the restaurant.
"At first, they thought the front-seat passenger [in the Hyundai] was in shock, and she was transported to the hospital, but no one was injured," she added. "It looked like firefighters were doing CPR, but she was never unconscious. There were some people in the restaurant, but nobody there was injured."
A witness named Louina told The Suburban said it was lucky the Nissan was parked where it was. "If it wasn't parked there, the car would have gone into the middle of the restaurant, and it went into the corner," she added.
Louina said she did not want to assign blame, but added that in light of recent accidents, such as the one at Côte St. Luc Road that involved speeding and resulted in the driver dying, "I find that, lately, people have been driving, it's like there's something wrong with them, because I see them going through stop signs, several things that are really not understandable.
"I put it down to COVID brain. It's getting worse!" Drouin says it is not clear at this point why the accident happened, and who was at fault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.