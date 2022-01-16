Car fire in Hampstead

A car fire took place Saturday at the corner of Queen Mary Road and Fleet Road in Hampstead. The Montreal fire department was on the scene.
SPVM media relations officer Caroline Chèvrefils told The Suburban that there was no criminality involved, that the fire began because of a mechanical problem with the car.
