The one-time $400 to $600 cheques to 6.5 million Quebecers promised by Premier François Legault during this year's election campaign will be distributed starting in early December, Revenue Quebec announced.
The department is "currently finalizing the final preparations aimed at disbursing the planned sums." The cheques are being sent to counter the effects of high inflation.
The announcement says "people with a net income of $50,000 or less will receive one-time assistance of $600, while those with a net income between $50,000 and $100,000 will be entitled to a minimum amount of $400. People whose net income varies between $100,000 and $104,000 will receive a lower amount, based on their income."
This amount of each cheque "will be based on income for 2021, and Revenue Quebec will automatically pay it by direct deposit or by cheque to people who have submitted their 2021 income tax return. Citizens do not have to apply for financial assistance.
"Taxpayers who have not yet filed their 2021 tax return have until June 30, 2023 to do so and take advantage of this new measure. Persons who received last-resort financial assistance on Dec. 31, 2021 and who benefit from the automatic payment of the QST component of the solidarity tax credit do not have to file an income tax return to be eligible for this measure."
Revenue Quebec also advised Quebecers to "be cautious. Fraudulent text messages and e-mails are currently circulating, promising the possibility of obtaining a payment of $400 to $600. At no time does Revenu Québec offer refunds or payments in this way. These messages constitute attempts at fraud, and Revenu Québec calls for vigilance, because the protection and security of information are a priority.
"Over the next few weeks, Revenu Québec will carry out an awareness campaign to remind the population that they must be extra vigilant in the face of this type of scheme."
