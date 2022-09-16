The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) has announced a new plan to send long-term hospital patients home in an effort to create more space for incoming patients. The goal of this initiative is to decrease the number of Montreal region hospitalized patients by half by early November. However, doctors and critics have spoken out against this new plan, citing that the health care system is not ready to tackle such a massive sudden decrease without sacrificing the general quality of care in the health care system.
Paul Brunet, President of the Council for Protection of Patients has criticized the idea, calling it “last minute thinking”. A report obtained by Le Devoir revealed that the CAQ is planning that caregivers will provide additional aid to patients who will be retuning home as they wait to be relocated to a CHSLD. This will provide a challenge as the CHSLD struggles with a 4,000 plus growing waitlist.
According to the report, 18 per cent of hospital beds are being used by patients who do not need to occupy a bed, while 38 per cent of said patients are waiting in queue to be relocated to a long-term facility. The government has stated that $20 million has been spent on at-home medical care aid and while the CAQ has previously expressed a desire to further increase at home medical care with doctors, Brunet argues this will not solve the system's challenges. Brunet expressed a desire for more communication between doctors and the government so a proper median can be reached.
