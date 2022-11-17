The Legault government has placed a 3% cap on scheduled rises in government fees involving drivers licences, vehicle registrations, and taking private rooms in public long-term-care homes. The cap comes as part of the CAQ’s inflation shield plan in an effort to aid Quebecers with the cost of living increasing. The inflation rate reached 6.9 per cent on October 16th. The fees are scheduled to increase starting on January 1st, with the 3% cap applying until December 31st, 2023.
Currently, renewing a driver’s licence cost $24 per year, registering a vehicle (including public transit fee) cost $269.64, and a CHLD private double room is approximately $1,900 per month. Without the cap being put in place, fees would have increased by over 6%. The cap is expected to cost the Quebec government approximately $331 million.
During a news conference, Finance minister Eric Girard spoke optimistically about the future, citing that the province is past the most harmful effects of inflation. According to Girard “The inflation peak is behind us and we can now anticipate that inflation will continue to drop.” However, Girard believes that there is a 50 per cent chance of a recession beginning next year, with an even stronger possibility of the economy weakening, saying “There is a 100 per cent possibility that growth will be weaker in 2023 than in 2022,”
The Quebec government is expected to continue placing ceilings on other fees including daycare, university tuition, and hydro. The bill will be presented in the National Assembly on November 29th.
Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay has criticized the measure, saying that there should be a freeze on fees rather than any increase at all. “We will be fighting this. We are not voting in favour of that three per cent. People, the lowest incomes, need to have breathing space.”
