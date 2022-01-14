A new poll by Mainstreet published in L'Actualité indicates that the CAQ has lost support since a Leger poll had them at 46 per cent on Dec.2 possibly because of its response to the latest Omicron COVID wave, which alternated between mild and tough measures.
The poll, conducted Jan. 6-8, has the CAQ at 38 percent. However, the governing party is still well ahead of the Quebec Liberals, which has 20 percent support. The poll also shows approval of Legault's performance is at 57 percent, a slight decline but still considered very high, to 41 percent disapproval. Thirty-three percent strongly approve of Legault.
Quebec Solidaire, on the other hand, has increased support with 19 percent, just behind the Liberals, from about 12 to 14 percent previously. Support for the Conservative Party of Quebec also increased, to 13 percent, up from between five and 11 percent, with most support in the Quebec City metropolitan area. The PQ is well back at 10 percent.
In the Montreal area (including the 450 area code), in terms of party support, the CAQ is at 34 percent, the Liberals are at 24 percent and QS is at 20 percent. In the Quebec City area, the CAQ has 39 percent to 24 percent for the Conservative Party of Quebec. In the other regions of the province, the CAQ is at 44 percent and QS is at 19 percent.
An analysis of the poll predicts that with the latest numbers, the CAQ would win 93 seats, a large majority, as it has high francophone support and is in first place in all regions.
The Mainstreet poll also indicated that half of Quebecers disagreed with the recently instituted 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which ends as of Jan. 17. Fifty-two percent disapproved and 47 percent were in favour.
