CAQ makes big gains in Laval

With 32.38% of the vote Virginie Dufour held Mille-Îles for the Liberals Monday night, the former Sainte-Rose city councillor resisting the CAQ wave and defeating Julie Seide by 425 votes.
Other results:
Ange Claude Bigilimana (Parti conservateur du Québec) 10.56%
Bianca Jitaru (Green Party of Québec) 1.18%
Michel Lachance (Parti québécois) 12.07%
Guillaume Lajoie (Québec solidaire) 12.88%
Chomedey held its Liberal vote with Sona Lakhoyan Olivier picking up 36.52% of ballots, comfortably defeating the CAQ’s George Platanitis’ 26.69%. Konstantinos Merakos of the Conservative Party of Quebec's 19.85%
Other results:
Rachid Bandou (Parti québécois) 7.18%
Federica Gangai (Bloc Montréal) 0.89%
Sahbi Nablia (Green Party of Québec) 0.96%
Zachary Robert (Québec solidaire) 7.91%
As expected, the rest of Laval turned blue Monday night, with the CAQ’s Alice Abou-Khalil taking Fabre with 31.79% of voted compared to Liberal Sonia Baudelot’s 30.91%.
Other results:
Lynn Buchanan (Green Party of Québec) 1.22%
Catherine Dansereau-Redhead (Parti québécois) 9.75%
Jessy Léger (Québec solidaire) 11.13%
Stéphane Turmel (Parti conservateur du Québec) 15.19%
In Vimont CAQ candidate Valérie Schmaltz handily won the longtime Liberal riding with 34.27 % of votes, compared to Liberal Anabela Monteiro’s 29.84%
Other results:
Josée Bélanger (Québec solidaire) 11.51%
Nathalie Lavigne (Parti québécois) 10.57%
Rita Lo Cicero (Green Party of Québec) 0.94%
Stefano Piscitelli (Parti conservateur du Québec) 12.88%
Laval des Rapides turned CAQ blue thanks to Céline Haytayan’s 31.9% of ballots over the Liberals’ Saul Polo with 28.73%.
Other results:
Josée Chevalier (Québec solidaire) 16.68%
Zied Damergi (Green Party of Québec) 1.2%
Andréanne Fiola (Parti québécois) 12.92%
Nicolas Lussier-Clément (Parti conservateur du Québec) 8.57%
Sainte-Rose stayed blue Monday night, with CAQ incumbent Christopher Skeete garnering 38.51% of votes, defeating Liberal Michel Trottier’s 24.08%.
Other results:
Karine Cliche (Québec solidaire) 14.26%
Stéphanie Beauchamp (Parti conservateur du Québec) 9.44%
Simon Filiatrault (Climat Québec) 0.35%
Kevin Fortin (Parti 51) 0.25%
Lyne Jubinville (Parti québécois) 12.28%
Pierrette Kamning Nguendjong (Green Party of Québec) 0.83%
