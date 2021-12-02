CAQ dominates with 46 percent electoral support: Léger poll

A Léger poll shows that the Legault CAQ government is supported by 46 percent of decided Quebec voters, even as 60 percent of voters disapprove of how the government handled the early COVID outbreak in public long-term seniors residences (CHSLDs).
The Quebec Liberal Party is at 20 percent and Québec Solidaire and the Parti Québécois each have 13 percent support.
The poll, conducted Nov. 27 and 28, on the other hand, says 73 percent of Quebecers approve of how the government has handled the pandemic in general. Jean-Marc Léger of the polling form says this is the highest approval rating in the country. However, only 42 percent of Quebecers approve of how the government has handled health care as a whole, 32 percent approve of how the CAQ has handled the living conditions of seniors and only 31 percent approve of their handling of the issue of access to a family doctor.
The Léger poll also looked into the potential for increased support for each party, and found that 10 percent more Quebecers (56 percent) could support the CAQ, while the other parties have the potential to lose support. However, 15 to 18 percent declined to respond to the poll.
Léger told the media that the poll is especially bad news for Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, who is at nine percent amongst francophones and is losing votes amongst non-francophones because she is seeking support from nationalist Quebecers.
"It's lose-lose," the pollster said. "But we are still one year away from the elections." As well, in the Montreal area, where the Quebec Liberals usually get the most votes, the CAQ is at 39 percent, the Liberals are at 28 percent, QS is at 16 percent and the PQ is at 11 percent.
In terms of approval for leaders, Legault dominates at 48 percent, Gabriel-Nadeau-Dubois of QS and Anglade are at nine percent each, Éric Duhaime of the Conservative Party of Quebec is at five percent and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon of the PQ is at three percent.
