CAQ dips in popularity but still far ahead: Léger poll

A new Léger/Journal de Montréal poll released Jan. 19 sees a dip in popularity for the CAQ government since the polling firm's early December poll, but the party is still far ahead of the competition.
The CAQ is at 42 percent, down from 46 percent in December. The Liberals remain at 20 percent. Québec solidaire is at 14 percent, up from 13 percent. The PQ is at 11 percent, down from 13 percent. The Conservative Party of Quebec, most popular in the Quebec City area, had the most significant increase, at 11 percent from five percent in December. In the Quebec City area itself, 22 percent support Duhaime.
Premier François Legault also continues to dominate in terms of who would be Quebec's best political leader. Legault is at 45 percent, the Liberals' Dominique Anglade is at 13 percent, with 12 percent of francophone support; QS's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is at 10 percent, the Quebec Conservatives' Éric Duhaime is at nine percent and the PQ's Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is at three percent.
Still, pollster Jean-Marc Léger told the media the poll represents a "yellow light" for the CAQ as it is the first decline in the party's popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The poll also found that 84 percent of Quebecers agreed with the ending of the most recent curfew. As well, government and potential measures regarding the unvaccinated are popular — 67 percent support requiring a vaccine passport at the SAQ and SQDC cannabis stores, in efefct now; and large stores like Walmart, which takes effect Jan. 24; 65 percent support requiring the COVID-19 vaccination, which has not been proposed; 61 percent support a proposed health tax for adults who refuse to be vaccinated, which will be debated in the National Assembly in February; and 49 percent support having any curfew only apply to the unvaccinated.
Four percent vehemently oppose vaccines, including those with a medical reason for not getting a dose. According to the poll, most anti-vaxxers have no children, have less education and 27 percent of them support the Quebec Conservatives.
Léger also said Quebecers are more frustrated with COVID-related restrictions than with vaccinations.
The poll was conducted via the Internet Jan. 14-16, with 1,032 Quebecers participating.
What a scientific poll, "most anti vaxxers have less eduction" what a disgraceful article. I happen to be a university graduate, self employed business owner who contributes more that taking. I have not taken this "vaccine" because I have already had covid and so has my whole family. My kids have taken every vaccine their doctor recommended and my wife and myself have too. We take our annual flu shots. These vaccines do not have any long term studies, they don't stop the spread or transmission of covid and to some have negative reactions but none of this is ever reported. No we are not conspiracy theorists, we are rational hard working taxpayers that won't be forced to take and experimental gene based therapy because everyone else is for a virus we already had and has a 99.8% survival rate without any treatment...science.
