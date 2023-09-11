The Legault government’s appeal of the Superior Court Bill 40 ruling is a slap in the face of Anglo Quebecers, says Éric Duhaime.
Last month the Quebec Conservative Party leader was quick to insist that the Legault government respect the rights of the English-speaking minority by not appealing the decision ruling sections of Bill 40, which set out to abolish English school boards, an infringement of the rights of linguistic minorities enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
On Friday, the CAQ government announced it will appeal. The ruling was seen as a great victory for the anglophone community in Quebec, eliciting a great communal sigh of relief, particularly in the face of increased angst and a sense of isolation over the CAQ’s Bill 96 and its effects on the population, and the Trudeau government’s Bill C-13 Official Languages reform.
“There is no gray zone in the judgement” said Duhaime. “The appeal is clearly a waste of time, a waste of money, and a deliberate attempt to provoke English Quebecers. It does absolutely nothing to protect and promote French.
Duhaime scoffed at the statement released Friday by Education Minister Bernard Drainville that he “extends a hand to the Quebec English School Board Association” and hopes to continue the conversation. “Drainville’s hand, however, is nothing less than a slap in the face of every Anglo-Quebecer,” said Duhaime. “If Drainville is serious about building bridges between our linguistic communities, he needs to drop the appeal. This useless division needs to stop now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.