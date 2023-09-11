Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.