After promising in 2018 that all Quebecers would have access to a family doctor, the CAQ has now admits that its promise simply is not feasible. Premier François Legault and Minster of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé have instead opted for a digital program that would direct Quebec citizens to the right type of care they are looking for. If re-elected, this digital health care portal would in practice help Quebecers reach a broader range of healthcare workers, outside of family doctors.
This new digital platform comes in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, where Legault states that Quebecers came to realize that family doctors are not the only way to help with medical issues and that people found aid in other forms of health care workers. On the other side, the Liberal party has stated that it can fulfill the CAQ’s promise, of offering family doctors to all who require their services.
