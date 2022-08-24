The Canadian Party of Quebec introduced three new candidates for the Oct. 3 provincial election, for a total so far of 14. The new candidates were introduced at McGill University’s Roddick Gates.
“The CaPQ proudly welcomes three exceptional candidates to the fold,” said party leader Colin Standish. “Representing Montreal and southwestern Quebec (the Southern Counties), they are future Members of the National Assembly. The ballot box question in 2022 is Respect — Respecting your rights as a Quebecer. No other party opposes Bill 96, Bill 21, and Bill 40 with the ferocity of the Canadian Party of Quebec. We explicitly call for the repeal of Bills 21, 40 and 96 in their entirety.”
The latest candidates are:
• Myrtis Fossey for Saint-Laurent: The party bio says Fossey is a “psychologist, and runs a private walk-in mental health service in Ville Saint-Laurent, where she works as a clinical psychologist, providing bilingual mental health services to the community. She is the proud mother of three teenage sons. Myrtis holds a B.A. in Linguistics and Psychology from McGill University, and an M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Concordia University. Myrtis is passionate about rectifying the general lack of health services in Quebec, in particular mental health services for Quebec’s youth and families in the post-COVID-19 era. Myrtis also champions the cause of civil rights and responsibilities, in particular as they relate to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”
“I’m not a politician,” she said. “I’m a mother, a health care professional, a wife, a citizen. I’ve been cleaning up after the current government’s messes for years. I would like to build a healthier, happier, more united Quebec, one that is free of linguistic discrimination.”
• Raymond Frizzell for Huntingdon: “Born in the West Island, Frizzell attended Bishop’s University in Lennoxville. Studying Public History, he worked as an Archival technician and a research assistant. During this period, Raymond focused mainly on local and Indigenous history. He has three children, and works for Canada Post. Raymond is passionate about indigenous rights and reconciliation, as well as Anglophone rights and heritage.”
• John (Giovanni) Manfredi for Jeanne-Mance: “John is from St. Leonard and works as an insurance broker and financial security advisor. He has worked with Sun Life of Canada and owns his own brokerage. John is fluent in four languages.”
“I’m really honoured to be a candidate for a party that stands up for the rights of Canadians right here in Quebec,” Manfredi said.
Standish said that Bill 96 “will upend Canada’s and Quebec’s legal order by invoking the notwithstanding clause to extinguish centuries old rights and freedoms. It includes an unconstitutional amendment to the Constitution that unilaterally proclaims Quebec to be an exclusively French territorial and ethnic nation, warrantless and unannounced search and seizures, and penal fines of $21,000 to $90,000 for individuals and small businesses.”
“When people speak about Quebec, will they mention regressive laws, urban poverty and quaint countryside that are at odds with the modern world, or will they remark with envy, and us with pride, that we led a movement to harness the power of human dignity for the 21st century?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.