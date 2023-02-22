CaPQ introduces candidate for Ste. Henri-Ste. Anne by-election

The Canadian Party of Quebec introduced Ian Denman as its candidate for the March 13 by-election in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne.
The by-election is being held to replace former Quebec Liberal leader Dominque Anglade, who left politics soon after the 2022 provincial election. The other candidates thus far are Christopher Baenninger for the Liberals, Jean-Charles Cléroux for Démocratie directe, Guillaume Cliche-Rivard for Québec Solidaire, Shawn Lalande McLean for Parti accès propriété et équité and Victor Pelletier for the CAQ.
CaPQ leader Colin Standish said Denman is a bilingual engineer, "having worked for over a decade at Hydro-Québec. We are focused on reversing the tide of destructive identity and social policies of the CAQ government.
Denman said the CaPQ is "the only party dedicated to combating Bills 96, 21 and 40 in the National Assembly.
“Bill 96 is particularly important because it forces even private sector professionals to provide services in French only. Bill 21 affects the ability of religious minorities to receive public services by a person who shares their faith. Language restrictions for immigrants means that we cannot hire competent professionals to provide services in healthcare unless they are fluent in French."
The CaPQ also introduced its health and social services (HSS)policy, which includes:
• "Privatization - enshrine in the Act respecting health services and social services the stipulation that all private providers of HSS enter into binding legal contracts with public institutions that guarantee that their services will be available in English.
• "Communication - ensure that publicly-funded health and social services are offered in English for all persons who are more comfortable to receive these services in English throughout Quebec. Ensure that all written information also be provided in English for those persons who request it."
• "Funding - the Canada Health Transfer and Canada Social Transfer to Quebec should be conditional upon the government of Quebec satisfying all accessibility and patient-physician communication requirements (English and French) as stipulated in its own legislation, and, where relevant, the Canada Health Act. Ensure equitable funding from the Government of Quebec for non-governmental organizations (NGOs), in English and French ensuring that francophone and anglophone community organizations are equally funded and thereby serviced."
• "Quality-of-Care Principles – until it is repealed, remove all articles in Bill 96 that reference HSS, and continue applying Article 15 of the Act respecting health services and social services for all 1.25 million English-speaking Quebecers.
• "Definition of English-speaker - “a person who, in his relations with an institution that provides health and social services, feels more comfortable expressing his needs and receiving services in English."
