CaPQ calls on feds to disallow Bill 96 before June 1

Canadian Party of Quebec leader Colin Standish, at a press conference in Ottawa Friday at the Parliamentary Press Gallery, called on the federal government to use its power of disallowance to nullify Quebec's new language law Bill 96 before June 1.
Disallowance was last used by the federal government in 1943.
Standish pointed out that on June 1, "Canada’s constitutional window of opportunity to veto the law forever shuts." He called Bill 96 an "oncoming disaster" for Quebec and Canada as a whole
"Bill 96 incorporates hundreds of changes into our daily lives," he added. "Violating Bill 96 can result in up to $90,000 in fines."
He also said that Bill 96, which received royal assent June 1, 2022, allows the Quebec government to "shield the law from court challenge by pre-emptively invoking Canada’s Notwithstanding Clause; wields widespread, warrantless search and seizure powers to investigate anonymous complaints about violations of the law; intrudes into private professional client relationships to require notes and interactions be kept in French; removes adults’ choice in language of education at the CEGEP level; and unilaterally amends the Constitution Act, 1867 by inserting the concept of a territorial and ethno-linguistic nation into our foundational document."
Standish said that Bill 96 is more than a language law, "it is the most profound restructuring of our country since the adoption of the 1982 Constitution Act.
"It redefines and restructures Canada's and Quebec's legal structure in fundamental and illegitimate ways. It institutes a primacy of French language above all other considerations in law and governance. Linguistic reengineering is incompatible with individual rights, natural justice, human and civil rights and national unity in a bilingual country called Canada."
Standish said that although sections of Bill 96 are before the courts, "the use of disallowance is vital to the future of Quebec’s English-speaking minority and to Canada’s reputation as an upholder of fundamental individual human rights."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.