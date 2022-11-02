Broughton resident Jim Mullaly and Montreal Mayor Beny Masella had a lively exchange at the Oct. 24 town council meeting on the issue of safety and crosswalks.
Mullaly submitted one question for the previous meeting, and argued that it was neither answered nor acknowledged.
"The other two I submitted immediately after reading the minutes of the meeting and watching the webcast and I submitted it online and you're supposed to get a response within 10 days. No response."
Mullaly said his first question was "what is the reluctance to put a crosswalk on the north side of Westminster, on Sherbrooke. A year and a half ago, I asked the question and you agreed with me, Mr. Mayor, that it would be a cheap and easy fix to paint those lines. You didn't do it.
"This spring, you put white lines all over the city, including parallel lines on that intersection, but you did not put the crosslines. Do you want to know why I care? Twice in the last six months, I've come this close to being hit by cars at full speed. You don't seem to care about it, and any time I hear questions about crosswalks, such as Westminster, the answer is 'no, it's going to slow down circulation.' It seems this council only cares about the traffic in the city, not pedestrian safety."
Masella said he had a "complete problem" with the resident's premise.
"The reason your question wasn't answered in the last question period is because you've asked the same question four times."
The resident said he was not asking the same question.
The Mayor said that regarding a crosswalk further up on Westminster, "the answer was not that it was going to slow down traffic, the answer was that you cannot have a crosswalk, mid-block, without having to reevaluate all the circumstances, because then it's an unprotected crosswalk.
"The crosswalk at Sherbrooke and Westminster, it was answered to you in the past, when the [Montreal West train station] work is done, they're changing the whole configuration of that area, so then the crosswalk can be put in."
"You said you could put it in very cheaply!" the resident said.
Masella agreed that only a few lines would need to be painted.
"But we decided we'll wait until the EXO work is finished, and it should be finished this spring."
