Cannabis profits higher

Profits are high at the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), which closed its second quarter of the 2021-2022 fiscal year with $19 million net income on approximate sales of $142 million, a full $21.8 million more sales than in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. Net income is up $3.9 million compared to last year.
Also calculated are tax revenues derived from its operations in the form of consumption tax (federal and provincial) and excise tax estimated at $48.4 million, representing a total of $67.4 million paid to Quebec City and Ottawa, some $53.5 million to the Quebec state.
The SQDC attributed the results to the illicit market capture strategy focused on responsible sales, an adapted advisory service and a competitive offer, as well as the deployment of its branch network. The pot store had 77 points of sale in September, up from 45 in operation at the same date last year.
The network of stores sold 24,464 kg of cannabis for a total amount of $ 134.4 million, while online sales accounted for 1,393 kg, or $7.6 million. There were 3.2 million transactions in total, at an average selling price of $ 6.32 per gram (taxes included).
The SQDC also passed the 1,000-employee milestone this quarter, as it remains focused on its mission of ensuring the distribution and sale of cannabis with a view to protecting health, and integrating consumers into the legal market without promoting consumption. All of the company's profits are paid into the Cannabis Sales Revenue Fund, which is managed by the Quebec Ministry of Finance, and are reinvested in particular in prevention and research into cannabis material.
The Interim Financial Report for the 12-week quarter ended September 11, 2021 is available on www.sqdc.ca/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.