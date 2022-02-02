Candice Bergen elected the Conservative Party's interim leader

Candice Bergen, the Portage—Lisgar MP from Manitoba, has been named interim leader of the Conservative Party in a private vote Wednesday night after 73 of 119 party MPs voted to remove Erin O'Toole as leader earlier in the day. A new leader is expected to be elected within six months. Nine candidates sought the interim position.
Bergen earlier posted on Twitter, "I want to express my gratitude and respect to Erin O'Toole for his leadership and the sacrifices he’s made for our party and caucus. Thanks also to Rebecca and the O’Toole family for their dedication and support. Erin is an asset and will continue to be a valued member of our team."
Bergen was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008 and was re-elected in the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2021 elections, and has been serving as the Conservative Deputy Leader. During the Harper government, she was Minister of State for Social Development and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety.
Bergen made waves and went viral in recent days when, as the truckers protest went on in Ottawa, she told the Commons: "Of course we all condemn hateful and destructive acts by a few at any protest. Whether it is beheading the statue of Queen Victoria in Manitoba, tearing down the statue of Sir John A. in Montreal or putting flags on Terry Fox, whether it is burning churches or wearing blackface, whether it is Hezbollah flags or Nazi flags, we all condemn it, but I am not talking about that."
After MPs verbally reacted with, according to Hansard, "oh, oh!" Bergen went on to say "I do get very defensive of Canadians who are outside today: patriotic, peace-loving Canadians who are called misogynists and racists by the Prime Minister."
"Again I will ask the Prime Minister, who, may I remind the House, wore blackface more times than he can remember, to apologize to the peace-loving, patriotic Canadians who are outside right now just asking to be heard. Will he speak to them?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.