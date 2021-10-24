Canderel Real Estate Property Inc., one of Canada's largest real estate companies, announced Sunday that the investor group it heads will purchase Cominar REIT, a publicly traded real estate investment trust. This is considered one of the most important real estate transactions in Quebec's history. Cominar has 310 office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.7 million square feet. Amongst them are Centre Rockland in Town of Mount Royal, Alexis Nihon Plaza downtown, Central Station, the Champlain Mall on the South Shore; and in Laval, Centre Laval and Centropolis.
Canderel was founded in 1975 by Jonathan I.Wener who remains its Chairman. Wener told The Suburban that,"As a seventh generation Quebecer, I am proud to have started Canderel here, succeeded internationally and kept the headquarters here. Montreal is our home and we are very gratified to have completed such an historic transaction that strengthens the Quebec real estate market at a challenging time, brings in foreign investment and secures jobs for tens of thousands, For our company and for myself personally, our communal commitments have always been of equal importance to our business achievements."
The Canderel announcement states that,"The Transaction is subject to receipt of Cominar unitholder and court approvals, required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The Purchaser has entered into agreements to sell Cominar's industrial portfolio to Blackstone and a portfolio comprised of certain of Cominar's retail and office assets to Groupe Mach. The remaining assets that the Canderel Consortium will retain include retail and office properties, and development opportunities in Montreal, Ottawa and Québec City."
Canderel CEO Brett Miller said, "This transaction will provide significant benefits to key stakeholders, including tenants of Cominar, by leveraging the resources of the Canderel platform and a Quebec-led group of investors with a long-term perspective to unlock opportunities for growth and development in the communities where Cominar operates. Canderel is a Quebec company and we have succeeded in attracting foreign capital here to renovate, revive and increase the value of leading commercial properties such as Central Station, Rockland Centre and Champlain Mall. This is a good thing for Montreal and for Quebec."
The Canderel Consortium which made the purchase includes Canderel, "FrontFour Capital Group LLC ("FrontFour"), Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis") and partnerships managed by the Sandpiper Group ("Sandpiper"). In addition, Koch Real Estate Investments, LLC ("KREI"), Artis and Sandpiper are providing preferred equity for the Transaction."
The announcement adds that the "aggregate Consideration to be paid implies an equity value and enterprise value for Cominar of approximately $2.2 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively, and represents a 16.3% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average price per unit on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending on October 22, 2021, and a 63.2% premium to the $7.20 closing unit price on September 15, 2020, the last trading day prior to the announcement of Cominar's strategic review process.
"The Canderel Consortium expects the transaction to have a minimal impact on jobs, with the majority of Cominar employees continuing in the same functions and managing the same properties. Over time, the Canderel Consortium anticipates the creation of additional employment opportunities."
