An Ipsos poll conducted for the Montreal Economic Institute think tank says that while most Canadians are satisfied with the healthcare systems in their respective provinces, most also want more access to health care provided by entrepreneurs.
Ipsos questioned 1,168 Canadian adults aged 18 and older in late November.
The issue of access to healthcare is intensifying as provinces worry about hospital capacity in light of greatly increased COVID numbers and the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Such concerns have prompted provincial restrictions, including Quebec’s curfew.
The findings from the poll:
• “Among the 1,168 adult Canadians surveyed, two-thirds (66%) report being satisfied (55% somewhat/12% very) with their province’s healthcare system....The remaining third (32%) say they are dissatisfied with the system, with one in ten (10%) saying that they are ‘very dissatisfied’.....Satisfaction remains strongest in Ontario, where almost three quarters (74%) say they are satisfied. Quebec has also seen a five-point over last year in terms of satisfaction with the health system (61%).”
• “Canadians remain critical of several aspects of the health system, with seven in 10 (71%) agreeing (29% completely/43% somewhat) that the system is too bureaucratic to respond quickly or adequately to the needs of the population and over half saying that recent investments in healthcare have either worsened (19%) or had no effect (35%) on the system.
• “Almost six in ten Canadians (58%) think the government should allow increased access to private entrepreneurs, as long as medically necessary care is fully reimbursed by the government.” The MEI adds that “83% of Canadians do not know that Sweden and France allow private entrepreneurs to run hospitals financed by the public health care system. Once informed of this fact, 59% are in favour of Canada following this model, including 70% of Quebecers.”
• “Almost all Canadians (90%) agree that there’s a need to improve their province’s healthcare system (i.e. additional beds, hiring staff, investing in hospital and clinics). Moreover, the proportion who ‘completely agree’ with this statement (55%) has increased by six points compared to last year
• “Over six in ten Canadians (62%) agree (43% somewhat/19% completely) the healthcare system should be more decentralized, where hospitals would be more autonomous and remunerated based on delivered services. Quebecers are the most likely to agree with this statement (76%). While two in ten (19%) disagree with this idea, a similar proportion (19%) say they remain undecided on the matter.”
• “A slight majority (52%) of Canadians agree (35% somewhat/18% completely) that their province’s rate of spending on healthcare is unsustainable, while under a quarter (23%) disagree (17% somewhat/6% completely). Again, Quebecers are significantly more likely than those in other provinces and regions to agree with this statement (66%).This view is also likely to become stronger with age, where older age groups tend to agree more (35-54: 72%; 55+: 76%), while younger Canadians are more likely to disagree (21%).”
“Canadians can see that their health care system has really been stretched to its limits during the pandemic, and a great many of them are calling for a system with better surge capacity,” says Maria Lily Shaw, economist at the MEI. “For a majority of Canadians, it is just as obvious that the rate at which our health care spending is rising cannot be maintained indefinitely. We need to consider alternative solutions.”
