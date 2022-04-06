A Scotiabank Housing-Maru Public Opinion survey has found that many more Canadians are less likely to buy a home now than when COVID-19 was at its peak. "Twice as many Canadians are putting their plans to purchase a home on hold in today's economic environment, when compared to the first year of the pandemic and the height of uncertainty in 2020," says a Scotiabank statement. "Of those Canadians surveyed in 2022, 43 percent said they were putting their plans on hold, compared to 33 percent in 2021 and 20 percent in 2020."
The reasons for the current hesitance, particularly amongst millennials, include "concerns over costs of living, rising interest rates, market instability, and economic uncertainty. "Ninety percent of Canadians aged 18-34 believe that housing prices will continue to increase over the next 12 months, and 62 percent say they are waiting for housing prices to come down before buying a home. More than half of millennials (56 percent) say the current economic environment has negatively impacted their finances, putting their homebuying plans on ice."
The poll also found that "despite loosening restrictions and employees returning to work, market conditions have motivated even more Canadians to move further away from major cities to get more for their money (35 percent in 2022 versus 29 percent in 2021). This is most common amongst younger Canadians, of which half (49 percent) are considering moving out of their city to get more 'house' for their money.
John Webster, Head of Real Estate and Secured Lending at Scotiabank, stated that "it's no surprise that a perfect storm made up of the rising cost of living, housing supply shortages, and increased demand has caused Canadians to feel like homeownership is out of reach." The poll also found that more homeowners are "choosing to stay put and invest in their existing property. Fifty-nine percent of Canadians are choosing to renovate their existing property instead of purchasing a new home in 2022, up from 56 percent at the peak of the pandemic in 2020."
The Maru Public Opinion survey conducted for Scotiabank "surveyed 3,027 randomly selected Canadian adults (2,038 homeowners and 914 renters) who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17."
