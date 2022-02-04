Canadians, especially Quebecers, very concerned about state of healthcare: Leger poll

Canadians, and particularly Quebecers, are very concerned about the state of healthcare, especially in light of the ongoing COVID pandemic, says a Leger poll published Feb. 4 on behalf of the Council of the Federation, a congress that brings together Canada's Premiers.
The poll was conducted across the country from Jan. 6 to 17, and 2,614 adults participated online.
The findings are that:
• "Canadians believe that healthcare is one of the most important domestic issues facing Canada today." Only cost of living was higher. Healthcare ranks as the most important domestic issue in Quebec.
• "Fifty-six percent of Canadians believe that the quality of healthcare provided in their province or territory has worsened over the past five years." The percentage in Quebec is 63 percent.
• As well, "78 percent believe the pandemic has had a large negative impact on Canada’s healthcare systems." In Quebec, it's 82 percent.
• "Across all provinces, increased wait times and backlogs for surgery and other procedures and doctor/nursing shortages as a result of burnout are the top perceived negative impacts of the pandemic. These are identified as the top healthcare priorities if there was more money for healthcare coming from the federal government."
• "Eighty-two percent of Canadians are worried about getting health services when they are needed."
• Also, "87 percent of Canadians agree that an immediate increase in funding and resources is needed to help alleviate the considerable strain of the pandemic on their province or territory’s healthcare system." Premier François Legault has admitted that an overhaul of Quebec's healthcare system is needed.
• Only "22 percent of Canadians believe that the federal government currently provides an adequate amount of funding to provinces/territories to properly deliver health services to citizens."
• As well, "56% of Canadians feel it is unfair that the provinces and territories have to make up over three-quarters of the cost of providing healthcare services in Canada." It's 61 percent in Quebec.
