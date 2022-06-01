The Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable, a coalition of leaders in the tourism and travel sector, is calling for immediate relief for travellers passing through the Canadian border at airports.
The federal government has announced that COVID restrictions for travellers will remain in effect until at least June 30, including requiring all those coming to or returning to Canada to submit their health information on the Arrive Can app.
Susie Grynol, President of the Hotel Association of Canada, said: "With National Tourism Week in full swing, we are looking forward to encouraging Canadians to travel again. When the pandemic began, tourism was the industry first hit, hardest hit, and will be the last to fully recover.
"Prior to COVID-19, tourism was one of the fastest growing industries in the world, but hangover public health requirements are stifling the industry's ability to recover. We need to remove unnecessary requirements and streamline duplicative processes at our airports immediately as travel volumes increase by the day."
The Roundtable's statement says it "appreciates recent decisions by the federal government to increase the number of Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) screening officers.
"However, these measures are longer-term solutions that will take weeks before materially impacting wait times for travellers at Canadian airports."
The group is calling for the following solutions to be implemented by no later than June 15:
• "Remove vaccination mandates for Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers."
• "Remove the Public Health Agency of Canada's (PHAC) duplicate health checks and questions through ArriveCan at government checkpoints."
• "Relocate or remove on-site mandatory random testing from Canada's airports."
• "Establish clear service standard benchmarks for security and customs processing of passengers travelling through Canadian airports."
The Roundtable statement points out that "Canadians can attend concerts, go to sporting events, and gather in significant numbers," and "travel should no longer be singled out with unscientific and unnecessary COVID policies which many countries around the world have rightfully removed.The federal government [should] remove bottleneck, bureaucratic processes and streamline government checkpoints.
"Monitoring for potential COVID-19 variants can be accomplished through proven scientific options such as community wastewater testing, which is widely supported by scientific and medical communities. Canada's airports simply do have the infrastructure or the space to provide on-site passenger testing for COVID-19. Canadians are ready to travel abroad, and international travellers are ready to travel to Canada. As demand for travel returns and other global economies re-open, Canada's border policies and resources need to reflect the new reality."
Patrick Doyle, Vice President and General Manager at American Express Global Business Travel, said that "health restrictions first implemented at the beginning of the pandemic are contributing to the loss and postponement of business travel, conferences and events across the country, which has the potential for long-term impacts."
Monette Pasher, Interim President of the Canadian Airports Council, said there is a "lot of pent-up demand for travel.
"In May, our hub airports began to see 70% of pre-pandemic passenger traffic levels. Canada's four hub airports are currently processing on average 56,000 international passengers a day this is forecasted to grow by 50% per day this summer. It's challenging to manage that level of traffic, with the left over, legacy public health protocols still in place at our international borders....Normal travel volumes cannot co-exist with current public health protocols in place within our airport facilities. We need the federal government to remove the remaining public health requirements at the border to immediately alleviate pressure on the system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.