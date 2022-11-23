Canadian teenager killed in terrorist attack in Jerusalem

Aryeh Shechopek, a teenager with Canadian and Israeli citizenship, was killed during the morning rush hour in one of two terror attacks near bus stops in Jerusalem that also wounded 22 people.
The attacks are suspected by Jerusalem police to have been perpetrated by Palestinian terrorists.
Reports have not detailed where in Canada Shechopek was from, and his age has been reported as 15 and 16.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted on Twitter, posting "incredibly saddened to learn about the death of a young Canadian in the terrorist attack in Jerusalem. I’m sending his family and friends my deepest condolences. I’m also thinking of those who were injured. Canada condemns this violence in the strongest possible terms."
The Behadrei Haredim website reported that Shechopek was on his way to his yeshiva when the attack took place. The website added that he had insisted on going even though he felt sick and his mother urged him to stay home.
The Canadian Embassy in Israel also reacted, posting "Canada strongly condemns this morning’s abhorrent terror attacks in Jerusalem in which at least one person was killed and [22] others were injured, some critically. We send our condolences to the family of the victim and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in these bombings."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted, "I send my condolences on behalf of all the citizens of Israel to the family of the late Aryeh Shechopek who was murdered today in the heinous attack in Jerusalem. Of blessed memory."
