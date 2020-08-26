Canadian Red Cross calls for better protection for vulnerable seniors

More policies are needed to protect vulnerable seniors during a pandemic and even in more stable times, says the Canadian Red Cross in light of its April to July 2020 COVID-19 study, conducted by Léger.
The COVID-19 crisis resulted in seniors isolating themselves in their homes for months.
The study “tracked the social and psychological impacts of COVID-19 on more than 2,000 Canadians 18 years of age and older – with an emphasis on vulnerable seniors, defined as 65 years or older who are living alone and in fair or poor health,” says a Canadian Red Cross statement.
The study found that “nearly one-third of vulnerable seniors consistently reported feeling they do not have people they could count on — and could not get help right away, if needed.” As well, “already existing challenges intensified during the pandemic.”
“More than 30 per cent reported feeling lonely frequently or every day – nearly three times the rate of their healthier peers. In addition, only 57 per cent reported feeling good about themselves, and just 50 per cent felt hopeful about the future.”
Dr. Paul Hebert, Medical and Science Advisor for the Canadian Red Cross, called the results “disconcerting.
“While staying at home can be a life-saving measure for older adults, we also know that social isolation and emotional disconnectedness are major health concerns,” he stated. “They can worsen physical and emotional problems – particularly for the frail, who have far less ability to cope with even minor medical setbacks.”
The Canadian Red Cross statement points out that a segment of the survey conducted between July 22 and 28 “added to Dr. Hebert’s concern as vulnerable seniors were the only segment to show increased feelings of anxiety, restlessness or uneasiness in the three days prior to the survey. They were alone, too, in reporting a small month-to-month increase in feelings of sadness, depression or hopelessness.”
“There is considerable research linking prolonged social isolation and loneliness to higher risks of physical and mental conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, cognitive decline and a weakened immune system,” Dr. Hebert stated. “In the near term, as the pandemic continues, we need to stay aware of the condition of seniors and other vulnerable people in our lives and be watchful of signs of their deterioration, such as anger, irritability, loss of appetite and weight, loss of interest in activities they normally enjoy, or changes in sleep habits. We also need to make sure they feel supported, with food in the fridge and are safe living in a hazard-free home.”
He emphasized that “institutional and social support systems need to better serve vulnerable seniors in their homes during a pandemic – and beyond.
“COVID-19 has exposed flaws, but mostly it has illuminated long-standing issues regarding care for our aging population,” Dr. Hébert added. “The sectors, systems and processes serving the vulnerable among Canada’s aging population are varied and complex, but right now there is also a strong common interest in collaborating and coordinating to pursue improvement.”
A summary of the study can be seen at redcross.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.