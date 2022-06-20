The new provincial Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ), led by Colin Standish of the Task Force on Linguistic Policy, which itself was formed to fight Quebec's new language law Bill 96, held an official launch event at the McGill University Faculty Club.
The party, which aspires to run a full slate of 125 candidates for the October provincial election and is in the process of vetting potential candidates, was authorized as an official party by Elections Québec June 15. The party also opposes Bill 21, which bans the wearing of religious clothing and symbols by people in authority under provincial jurisdiction, as well as teachers; and Bill 40, in which school boards become service centres.
“The Canadian Party of Quebec offers a new blueprint for post-Quiet Revolution Quebec,” Standish said. “This is a party for all Quebecers, people from the Pontiac to the Gaspe, Kuujjuaq to the Chateauguay Valley, Montrealers and Townshippers, English-speakers and French-speakers, We offer a new paradigm for language, identity, governance and prosperity for all Quebecers. We envision a society where old divisions recede, where our languages are respected and celebrated; a Quebec that reclaims its role as a guiding light in Canada and North America — culturally progressive, bilingual, and innovative.”
The party's foundational principles include "the defence of human rights, civil liberties, and official language equality in Canada," that the "Canadian Constitution is the bedrock of the federal nation-state and applies to the Province of Quebec in its entirety," a commitment to "symmetrical Canadian bilingualism, in particular the guarantee of full linguistic rights for the two recognized official language minorities of Canada," a belief that "every Quebec resident, regardless of mother tongue, has the inalienable right to educational choice from daycare to CEGEP and university studies;" that "Quebec’s socio-economic prosperity depends on eliminating state-driven discrimination against its residents" and that "all Quebecers, be they Canadian citizens, permanent residents or new arrivals, deserve fair and equitable treatment before the law."
Standish sent a message to Premier François Legault.
"When Quebecers understand what you have done — sovereignty-association by other means — they will stop you. We will hold you accountable and eight million Quebecers will hold you accountable. The CaPQ will be there to stop you."
Asked about the fact, unlike when the Equality Party ran and won four seats in 1989, there are now two and perhaps three new parties running against the established ones, Standish said, "we're trying to bring our own vision for the future of Quebec... we are the credible option in this election to stand up to the CAQ for what they've done."
Keith Henderson, former Equality Party leader and now a member of the executive of the CaPQ, said he is "proud to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, to a new party, and to help spark a renaissance of a new Quebec. The CaPQ has been founded for Quebecers to have, at long last, a real voice of opposition to the diminishment of human rights and dignity in the province. All current parties subscribe to the same brand of divisive politics that have pitted us, one against the other, for too long."
The launch began with testimonials from supporters Blair McIntosh, CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Motrec International; Jean Marier, who runs an investment industry recruiting firm MARIERconsul; businessman Derek Heatherington, also chair of the Cookshire Elementary Governing Board and Jessica Lee Gagnon, a mother, wife and artist and volunteer in her community.
McIntosh also had a message about Bill 96 for Premier François Legault.
"We are not Quebec bashers....Like you, we also believe in protecting and cultivating the distinctive French culture and language of this province, but not at the expense of our communities. This is not necessary or acceptable."
Former Equality Party leader Robert Libman, on hand for the press conference as an observer, told reporters political circumstances are different from when his party ran 33 years ago.
"Now that there are a lot of parties on the political horizon, I think people can feel comfortable voting for an option that favours individual rights and freedoms, and unity and prosperity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.