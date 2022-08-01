Canadian Party of Quebec announces second slate of candidates

The Canadian Party of Quebec has announced a second slate of candidates for the Oct. 3 provincial election.
“We are building a solid team to build a better Quebec," said CaPQ leader Colin Standish. "Talented, passionate and principled Quebecers from all walks of life continue to come forward to stand as candidates. “We call on talented Quebecers to help us build a team that all Quebecers can be proud to vote for this coming October. The Canadian Party of Quebec are going to win seats and be a voice for the voiceless in the National Assembly. We will stand up for human rights, civil liberties and the Canadian Constitution, while opposing Bills 21, 40 and 96."
The candidates are:
• Scott Kilbride - Verdun, an "IT professional who began his career at IBM, and has spent the past 22 years at Selwyn House School as a computer technician and Network Administrator, overseeing the daily operations of the entire school network."
• David Hamelin-Schuilenburg - Vaudreuil. The candidate "works in public safety, and has experience with Transport Canada and a Communications Officer for Emergency Services Operations in Quebec. Dave has a wealth of political experience and previously lived in the United States, has held elected office and worked on President Obama’s campaigns in Pennsylvania."
• Donna Pinel - La Piniere. The candidate is a "former Commissioner on the Riverside School Board. She attended Champlain College - Saint-Lambert and works as an Office Manager at AstroNova Inc."
