The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ) has announced its third slate of candidates for the Oct. 3 provincial election Tuesday, for the west end ridings of D'Arcy McGee and Outremont-Mont Royal and the West Island riding of Robert Baldwin.
The new candidates were introduced at a press conference at Dorchester Square.
In all three ridings, the Liberal incumbents — David Birnbaum in D'Arcy McGee, Pierre Arcand in Mont Royal-Outremont and Carlos Leitao in Robert Baldwin — have chosen not to run for re-election.
“This is our moment to empower Quebecers to reclaim our province," CaPQ leader Colin Standish said. "The CaPQ offers a new blueprint for post-Quiet Revolution Quebec. A party that is progressive, rights-centered, and resolutely federalist. The Canadian Party of Quebec offers a new paradigm for language, identity, governance and prosperity for all Quebecers. We will fight for the rights of all Quebecers, including English-speakers. We envision a society where old divisions recede, where our languages are respected and celebrated....We intend to unite all Quebecers in common cause for a better Quebec.”
The latest candidates are:
•Chaya Anne Goldberg Harrison - Outremont-Mont-Royal: According to the party bio, "Chaya Anne is a CEGEP instructor for the English and French Early Childhood Education programs, specializing in Health and Safety. She is passionate about creating inclusive and successful learning environments for her students. Married and a mother to six children, Chaya completed her MA in Educational Technology at Concordia University."
"I'm here to join my colleagues in advocating for equal rights and fundamental freedoms for all Quebecers regardless of language, country of origin, religious practice or dress, as outlined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms," she said.
• Marc Perez - D’Arcy-McGee: Perez "is an IT Manager and computer specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry. Marc is skilled in information technology with a 2D/3D Mutimedia focused in AEC from Collège Inter-Dec, Montréal. Marc has been a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of Marketing for the Task Force on Linguistic Policy. He sits on the board and the executive of the oldest synagogue in Canada."
Perez said the established parties have been a disappointment. "Instead of protecting the fundamental rights of all Quebecers, they have imposed laws on us for a problem that they have created for more than 40 years, the pretext that French is in danger," he added. "Statistics from the last census show that 95 percent of Quebecers speak French. The statement that French is in danger, even if it is repeated over and over again, is a lie! With a healthcare system that continues to deteriorate, the message from the Legault government is clear— focus on identity politics to divert our attention from the healthcare system."
• Jonathan Gray - Robert-Baldwin: Gray is a "high school teacher at Laval Junior Academy in Chomedey, teaching science and technology. Jonathan has participated in various committees and boards, including the teacher council and governing board. Jonathan is a coach with the Dollard U12 soccer team. He is an advocate for bilingual education and holds degrees in Geography and Education from Concordia University."
"I was seeking out a party that represents my views and the principles held by the CaPQ are very strong and very important," he said.
