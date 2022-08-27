Canadian Party of Quebec announces fifth slate of candidates

The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ) announced its latest slate of candidates for the Oct. 3 provincial election during a downtown press conference, bringing their candidate total to 17.
“They are from the Eastern Townships, the Pontiac and the West Island, and I am confident that they are future Members of the National Assembly, ” said CaPQ leader Colin Standish.
The latest candidates are:
• Dr. Arthur Fischer- Jacques-Cartier in the West Island. "Dr. Fischer is a medical doctor and a dermatologist with a specialization in pathology," says the party biography. "He graduated from the University of New South Wales and completed his training at the world renowned Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His parents were Holocaust survivors, with his father born in Auschwitz, and came as Displaced Persons from France to Australia after World War II. He is the first person in his family to finish high school and to finish university. Dr. Fischer worked as a consultant pathologist in anatomical pathology for a number of years before opening his own laboratory specializing in dermatopathology (skin pathology). A newcomer to politics, Dr. Fischer is dedicated to fixing the advanced state of disrepair of Quebec’s healthcare system, exposing the reckless incompetence of the current Government during the pandemic and to building a a patient-centric healthcare system in Quebec."
Standish said that "“Dr. Arthur Fischer is an exceptional candidate, who approached the party with his deep convictions about the deplorable state of health care in Quebec and immorality of Quebec’s contemporary identity and language laws. Dr. Fischer will help Quebecers rebuild our healthcare system. He will call out the CAQ government for their incompetence, which has needlessly cost thousands of Quebecers their lives during the pandemic. Additionally, he will work to fix the problems caused by the Quebec Liberal Party’s Bill 10, which removed minority and English-speaking community control from healthcare institutions, aggregating them into Leviathan regional structures that have led to poor health outcomes for Quebecers."
• Mark Gandey - Orford. Gandey is "the Chairperson of the Williams School of Business, the business department of Bishop’s University in Lennoxville (Sherbrooke), Quebec. He is a lecturer in Managerial Accounting at Bishop’s. He holds a Finance degree from Bishop’s University, and worked as an accountant for 17 years at Gillette, Air Montreal and Stikeman Elliott."
"Mark will lend his decades of leadership experience in business and accounting to building a better Quebec," Standish said.
• William Twolan - Pontiac. Twolan was "born and raised in the Pontiac. He attended D'Arcy McGee High School in Aylmer and CEGEP Heritage College, graduating from the social science program with honours. During his time at CEGEP, he was actively involved with school life while serving as the Vice-President of the student association and an Ex-Officio Member of the college's Academic Senate. He is currently a student at the University of Ottawa in a joint communications and political science program.
Standish says that "Will is passionate about ensuring everyone can comfortably call Quebec their home. He believes in the equality of language rights for all, especially in schooling."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.